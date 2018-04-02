7 Things We Want in the ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Sequel Series

Dragon Ball Super ended its run with a big bang, as we witnessed Goku, Freeza, and Android 17 all unite in their final bout with Jiren, ultimately helping Universe 7 walk away with the win. However, No. 17’s Super Dragon Ball wish restored the status quo of the Dragon Ball Super multiverse before the Tournament of Power while also setting some new developments into motion.

Based on what we saw in the final epilogue of Dragon Ball Super, as well as what we and so many other fans have been discussing, we now have a pretty good wish-list of items that we want to see fulfilled when Dragon Ball eventually returns for its next anime series.

Read on below for seven things we want in the Dragon Ball Super sequel series!

Goku / Jiren tag team

Goku and Jiren’s battle was a Dragon Ball game-changer, and fans have been clamoring for more, ever since. At the end of the Tournament of Power, Goku and Jiren established a foundation of mutual respect and admiration for one another’s skills, with Goku observing that they only reached their respective best because of how they pushed one another.

Presuming that there’s some kind of time jump between the end of Dragon Ball Super and the beginning of the next series, it would be awesome to see things start off with Goku and Jiren regularly sparring, and having achieved new levels of power because of the interaction.

Freeza Fusion

Freeza showed off some uncharacteristic nobility at the end of the ToP, sacrificing himself to secure Universe 7 the win. As a reward, Whis restored Freeza to life, which the evil emperor immediately used to reclaim control of his forces, hell-bent on resuming his evil ways.

Now that Freeza has seen top fighting powers in all universes, he now has a new standard of power to reach, in order to conquer all universes. One easy way for Freeza to get a serious and immediate power-up would be through a permanent fusion – and since he now knows he has counterparts like Frost in other universes, a merge with those beings would be a serious upgrade. Of course, the Dragon Ball FighterZ video game shows the trouble Freeza has when forced to share his body with another soul, so he would have to get over that, if he wants to achieve the power of “Fused Freeza.”

Commander Vegeta

Vegeta grew into a true hero during the ToP, full embracing the noble notion of fighting for the sake of others. It wasn’t just his own family, or the people of Universe 7 that Vegeta suffered for – it was his young protege Cabba, and the rest of the Saiyans of Universe 6.

Now that Cabba, Kale, Caulifla, and Universe 6’s planet Sadala have been resurrected, it would be nice to see Vegeta return in the next Dragon Ball series as something bigger than a lone warrior concerned with his own strength: it would be nice to see him step up and be a leader, training and commanding Universe 6’s Saiyans as a multi-universal force to be reckoned with. Of course, there’s one caveat with this new role: “Commander Vegeta” would definitely need to rock that badass handlebar biker moustache!

Rise of the Next Generation

We already did a whole breakdown of why the Dragon Ball franchise needs to move on from the story of Goku, and instead pick up the story of the next generation of Z-Fighters – namely, Gohan, Goten, Trunks, and the other Saiyan kids. A lot of Dragon Ball Z was dedicated to tracking the saga of how Gohan went from scared kid, to the most powerful hope the world had – in Dragon Ball Super, that story of legacy and growth was pretty much lost, altogether. That’s okay, given what Super was all about, but the next Dragon Ball anime needs to get back to some DBZ roots.

More Female Fighters

The superhero / gaming / anime fandom has been calling for more female influence for years now, and Dragon Ball has been somewhat slow to adapt to these changing times and tastes. The Dragon Ball FighterZ game was criticized for only offering two female characters in its first wave (Android 18 and new character Android 21) – but as a lot of fans point out, there’s not exactly a huge roster of in-canon female fighters to even choose from.

The next Dragon Ball anime series needs to expand the lineup of female fighters with some new characters; needs to push established characters like No. 18 and Kefla further into the forefront; and maybe even take non-canon characters like No. 18 and bring them fully into the lore. After seeing some many male pissing contests in 30+ years of the franchise, some strong female heroes (and better yet, charismatic female villains) would be a very welcome change.

New Android Saga

Thanks to a combination of Tournament of Power arc on Dragon Ball Super and a featured storyline in Dragon Ball FighterZ, the Dragon Ball androids are back en vogue! No. 17 is a bonafide rock star after winning the ToP, and No. 18 definitely had her moment in tournament, and leads her own story arc in FighterZ. Meanwhile, No. 16 also shines in FigtherZ, and the game’s villain, No. 21 has quickly become a fan-fav, despite not being an canonized character.

With the androids popular again, and Cell being one of the only Dragon Ball Z villains never to make a return, the next Dragon Ball series is almost obligated to deliver a new Android Saga that could lead to something like a new Cell Saga, on a Dragon Ball Super power scale.

The Devils

Dragon Ball Super‘s main distinctive feature was its exploration of how Goku and the Z-Fighters fit into a larger multiverse of fighters and divine figures. From the series’ “Battle of the Gods” beginnings, to the divine villain of its “Future Trunks Saga”, to the two Tournaments held by the Zenos, Grand Priest, and other divine figures, we saw so many sides of the cosmic hierarchy, except one: The Devils.

Devils certainly exist in Dragon Ball lore, but mostly in the franchise video games (Dragon Ball Heroes, Dragon Ball Fusions) or in the original Dragon Ball animated series. However, we’ve never seen a devil rise to such power as to become a threat to all the universes, or its keepers (the Zenos, Kais, and angels), but it seems like there’s little place left to go with how the series is fleshing-out the divine order. With Whis having unilaterally ended Freeza’s time in hell, there’s already foundation for why a powerful devil might come calling for his due. Wouldn’t that be ironic: Freeza having to come to Goku and Co. for help escaping the devil!

Dragon Ball will continue with the Dragon Ball Super movie in December.