Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Is Coming to Crunchyroll Very Soon

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero took over the world when it first hit theaters last year, and now the newest movie in the Dragon Ball franchise will be available for streaming very soon as it's coming to Crunchyroll next month! Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was the first new anime release in the Dragon Ball franchise in four long years since the end of the TV anime series, and saw Gohan and Piccolo take the center stage of the fight for the first real time against a major enemy. Since then, it's gone on to be one of the biggest releases of the Dragon Ball series yet.

Now fans will be able to check it out in a whole new way as Crunchyroll has announced that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be available for streaming with their service on July 12th. It will launch with both the original Japanese language audio and English dubbed audio, and with the other Dragon Ball movies previously released with Crunchyroll, now fans will soon be able to check out every Dragon Ball franchise movie all streaming in one place! Check out the newest trailer celebrating Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's streaming release below:

How to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Directed by Tetsuro Kodama for Toei Animation with an original story, screenplay, and new character designs from original Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll teases Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves 'Super Heroes'. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

The Japanese voice cast for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero includes Masako Nozawa as Gohan, Goku and Goten, Toshio Furukawa as Piccolo, Yuko Minaguchi as Pan, Ryo Horikawa as Vegeta, Mayumi Tanaka as Krillin, Aya Hisakawa as Bulma, Takeshi Kusao as Trunks, Miki Ito as Android 18, Bin Shimada as Broly, Koichi Yamadera as Beerus, Masakazu Morita as Whis, Hiroshi Kamiya as Gamma 1, Mamoru Miyano as Gamma 2, Miyu Irino as Dr. Hedo, Volcano Ota as Magenta, and Ryota Takeuchi as Carmine.

The English voice cast includes Kyle Hebert as Gohan, Sean Schemmel as Goku, Robert McCollum as Goten, Jeannie Tirado as Pan, Christopher. R Sabat as Piccolo and Vegeta, Sonny Strait as Krillin, Monica Rial as Bulma, Eric Vale as Trunks, Meredith Mccoy as Android 18, Johnny Yong Bosch as Broly, Jason Douglas as Beerus, Ian Sinclair as Whis, Aleks Le as Gamma 1, Zeno Robinson as Gamma 2, Zach Aguilar as Dr. Hedo, Charles Martinet as Magenta, and Jason Marnocha as Carmine.

Will you check out Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero when it hits Crunchyroll this July? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!