‘Dragon Ball Super’ Spoiler Teases A Massive Free-For-All

Dragon Ball really knows how to throw a tournament. Over the years, most of the franchise’s fighters have tried their hand at such an event, and the Tournament of Power will even bring Dragon Ball Super to a close. So, you can see why fans are excited to hear the event is heading for a breakdown.

After all, new spoilers for the series say a free-for-all is about to go down between Universes 7 and 11.

Over on Twitter, a new synopsis for Dragon Ball Super‘s next episode went live from Fuji TV. The description, which can be read below, teases a major battle is coming for the two universes as the arena they’re fighting on gives out.

Short preview summary for DBS ep.126 on the Fuji TV site: https://t.co/z1kQZMJuo6 pic.twitter.com/ma9yEHljx9 — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) January 29, 2018

“17 and Freeza desperately battle against Toppo who has unleashed the power of destruction. Goku and Vegeta drawn near while keeping up their rush attack against Jiren, the arena collapses, and things become one big free-for-all!”

So, there you have it. If you have been waiting for the Tournament of Power to become a true battle royale, your time has come. When the Tournament of Power is sent into chaos, its remaining six members will mix up their teams as they fight for their universe’s survival.

With the end of Dragon Ball Super looming, fans are desperate to find out how the Tournament of Power will shape up. Tradition dictates that Universe 7 will win thanks to Goku, but audiences have a hard time seeing how Jiren and Toppo can lose. The two fighters are the definition of OP as one is stronger than Ultra Instinct Goku while the other just leveled up into a God of Destruction. The guys of Universe 7 will have to do something speceial to win the Tournament of Power, and they do not have long to whip that kind of miracle out.

DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

