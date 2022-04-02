Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Art Unveils Official First Look At Gotenks

Fusion has long played a major role within the Shonen franchise of Dragon Ball, with Goten and Trunks, the sons of Vegeta and Goku, first utilizing the fusion dance in order to fight against the threat of Majin Buu. The character of Gotenks has been quite a powerful figure, but he also has been quite the comedic relief in the series, and it seems that he is set to be far more of the latter in the upcoming movie of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, as new art gives us our first official look at the fused character.

With the new images from the movie, that has been indefinitely delayed as a result of the recent hacking of Toei Animation, it seems that Goten and Trunks aren’t able to pull off a successful fusion in the face of the return of the Red Ribbon Army. Unlike the Potarra Earrings which are easily able to create a fusion by simply attaching a set of earrings on two different characters, the Fusion Dance requires the participants to pull off a perfect dance in order to combine the powers of two beings. As we’ve seen in the past, a Fusion Dance that is performed improperly will result in a being that is far less powerful than expected and may be quite overweight or extremely skinny as a result. With this new image, it seems that a chunky Gotenks is set to appear in the film.

Twitter Outlet DBS Chronicles shared the first look at Gotenks from the upcoming film, which isn’t just an older version of the fused character, but also a hilarious fusion that clearly is a result of Goten and Trunks unable to successfully pull off the dance as they had done numerous times in the past:

The upcoming movie most likely won’t have any other fusion characters involved as far as we know, especially considering that Goku and Vegeta are training off-world and aren’t set to battle the Red Ribbon from any of the footage released so far. With fans debating whether or not the movie might see a stealth resurrection of the Dragon Ball Z villain Cell, Gotenks is sure to have plenty of challenges to overcome regardless.

What do you think of Gotenks' new look?