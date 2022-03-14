Dragon Ball Super Fan Drops New Gotenks Fusion in This Sleek Cosplay

One awesome Dragon Ball Super cosplay is readying Gotenks for a return to the battle with a new take on the fan-favorite fusion! Goten and Trunks played one of the standout roles of the Majin Buu arc back in Dragon Ball Z as it was the first time fans got a look at a brand new kind of technique. With the Fusion Dance bringing the two fighters together in a whole new way, it launched a whole new realm of possibilities not only for that duo but for every other character in the franchise as well. And soon this fusion might be making a comeback!

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be opening in Japan next month and with it has revealed that a teenage Goten and Trunks will be playing a major role of some sort. Not only that, but it has been confirmed that Gotenks will be making a return in the new movie but it might not be in the way fans could expect to see. With Gotenks making a return to the franchise with this next movie, one awesome cosplay has put a whole new spin on the fan favorite fusion as artist @elia.fery has brought the fighter back to the spotlight on Instagram! Check it out below:

It won’t be too long until we get to see Gotenks in action again soon as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be releasing in Japan on April 22nd. It’s been confirmed for a release in North America later this Summer as well and Toei Animation officially describes the film as such, “In the past, Goku destroyed the evil Red Ribbon Army organization. But their will lived on!! Now they’re revived, the RR create the new androids Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, and begin their revenge. Piccolo soon notices this disturbing activity, and sneaks into the Red Ribbon base, but there he discovers an unimaginable ‘ultimate evil weapon’…!! Pan is kidnapped in order to lure Gohan to base. There, he too joins the fight, and an unprecedented super battle begins!!!! Where shall this death match lead?! And what fate lies in store for the Earth?!”

What do you think? Where does the Fusion Dance rank among your favorite techniques in the Dragon Ball franchise? Are you excited for the chance to get to see Gotenks in action again? What have been your favorite Gotenks moments in the franchise so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Dragon Ball in the comments!