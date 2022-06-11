Dragon Ball Super: Mario Actor Charles Martinet Breaks Silence on 'Super Hero' Gig

Dragon Ball Super is back on the big screen, and fans stateside are eager to check out the anime for themselves. After all, Japan has welcomed the series' new movie to its theaters, and the spoiler floodgates won't hold for much longer. Thankfully, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will go live around the world later this summer, and one of its new English dub additions is speaking out on the gig.

And in case you didn't hear, the addition in question is none other than Charles Martinet. The voice actor is best known for voicing Mario as well as other Nintendo mascots, and he's ready to tackle Dragon Ball at long last.

So many thanks to @dragonballsuper , to everyone at @Crunchyroll , and to the amazing @JustChrisSabat . I am so touched and grateful for the chance to play with you guys! https://t.co/ewx8W0XaeU — Charles Martinet (@CharlesMartinet) June 14, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Martinet addressed fans after Crunchyroll announced its new English dub actors ahead of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The actor began trending stateside as netizens learned the voice of Mario was going to voice a villain in the movie. And as expected, Martinet was humbled by all the love sent his way.

"So many thanks to Dragon Ball Super, to everyone at Crunchyroll, and to the amazing Chris Sabat," the actor wrote. "I am so touched and grateful for the chance to play with you guys!"

If you did not know, Martinet has been cast as Magenta in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The character is new to the franchise and happens to be part of the Red Ribbon Army. As the face of the organization, Magenta is the one pulling the strings against Gohan and Piccolo this time around. And if you squint, Magenta looks like the greasy gangster version of Mario if the plumber was swept into the Dragon Ball universe.

Currently, stateside fans can expect to see Martinet's new role firsthand this August. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is expected to hit U.S. theaters on August 19th, and ticket pre-sale will begin at the end of July.

Are you excited to see Martinet tackle his first Dragon Ball gig? Or will you be checking out the subbed version of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.