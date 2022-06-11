Here's When Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Tickets Go on Sale

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is easily one of the biggest anime theatrical releases of 2022, and while the film has already been released in theaters in Japan, fans in North America and around the world will have to wait until August to see the movie revolving around the return of the Red Ribbon Army. With the film set to hit theaters globally on August 19th, now is the perfect time to let fans of the Z-Fighters know when they can pick up tickets for the movie that will see Gohan and Piccolo taking the lead roles from Goku and Vegeta.

With the film hitting theaters in the East, there have been plenty of spoilers to hit the web, along with plenty of news items to boot. The film, which is written by creator Akira Toriyama, promises to see Piccolo and Gohan receiving some major changes and power boosts as they not just fight against the return of the Red Ribbon, but their new androids and a secret evil force that is sure to turn a few heads. With the manga of Dragon Ball Super currently focusing on Goku and Vegeta fighting against the villain known as Gas as a part of the Granolah the Survivor Arc, it will be interesting to see how this film changes the future of the franchise.

Crunchyroll, the streaming service that is assisting Toei Animation in releasing Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to the world at large, released a statement regarding when tickets can be bought for this next adventure in the Shonen franchise:

"The film will arrive in more than 2,300 theaters in the United States alone, as well as select U.S.-based IMAX theaters. Tickets for the US and Canada will go on sale on July 22."

At present, Toei has been tight-lipped about whether we'll be seeing the return of Dragon Ball Super's television series any time soon, though there is plenty of material for the show to cover when and if it makes a comeback. The likes of Moro and Granolah should act as some meaty arcs that will cover quite a few episodes of the anime series.

Will you be picking up tickets to see the return of the Red Ribbon Army? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.

