Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases Official Footage of Cell

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is going strong over in Japan, and it won't be much longer before the film goes live around the world. Crunchyroll will bring the movie stateside in August, and of course, spoilers for the film are easy to find now that it has premiered in Japan. And now, a new overseas promo has gone live highlighting the first official footage of Cell Max!

Yes, that is right. If you did not know, Dragon Ball Super's new movie features a familiar foe. Cell makes a return in the flick through some roundabout twists, and this new promo shows the villain's new iteration in battle.

#SuperHeroSpoilers

DBS: SUPER HERO – 15 secs new PV featuring some more new footage of Beast Gohan vs Cell Max! pic.twitter.com/MtuUO2tjEq — Hype (@DbsHype) July 6, 2022

The clip is short, but Cell Max looks totally horrifying thanks to his mix-and-match features. The colossal villain is a combination of Perfect Cell and Imperfect Cell with some add-ons thrown in. For instance, the baddie has a massive chunk of metal on his tail, and Cell Max looks downright creepy with their wings. Thankfully, Gohan unlocks a new form at the end of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to combat Cell, and Beast Gohan can hold his own.

As you can imagine, fans are eager to see Cell and Gohan duke it out firsthand, and audiences outside of Japan will get that chance soon. Crunchyroll will bring the film to markets all over the globe from North America to Europe and beyond. And if you happen to be attending San Diego Comic-Con this month, Dragon Ball Super will even take over Hall H to hype its big release with the world!

What do you think of this latest look at Gohan's new form? Did Dragon Ball Super really need to bring back Cell? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.