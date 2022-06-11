Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Grants an Important Wish in New Trailer

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will hit theaters in North America this August, with the movie revolving around Piccolo and Gohan fighting against the return of the Red Ribbon Army. While the dragon balls themselves have always remained a key "Deus ex machina" within much of the series, the newest trailer is laced with spoilers, one of which proves that the Eternal Dragon is set to play a role. The film itself will see Goku and Vegeta training off-world with the legendary Super Saiyan Beerus, so the remaining Z-Fighters on Earth will need all the help they can get.

Warning. We'll be diving into some light spoiler territory for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in this article, so if you want to avoid all spoilers, turn back now.

Super Hero isn't just set to see some big changes for Gohan and Piccolo, we will also see some changes for some other members of the cast, with Shenron being a prime example. In fighting against the Red Ribbon Army, the Z-Fighters are set to call upon the help of the Eternal Dragon once again, with the strongest Namekian in the universe receiving a new transformation thanks to the "unlocking of his potential". With new artwork, and the new trailer for the film, giving us a closer look at Piccolo's new transformations, it's clear that Super Hero will be setting the stage for some big changes in the future of the Shonen franchise.

Twitter Outlet DBS Hype shared the new trailer that arrived in Japan, with this new footage giving us plenty of major spoilers with the likes of Gohan and Piccolo, along with the major villain of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero who is definitely a blast from the past for the Z-Fighters:

Akira Toriyama, aside from sharing some startling art for the movie, also has stated that Piccolo is his current favorite character that he has created, with the former Demon King making a big departure from his days of death and destruction. With this film seeing the Namekian change by leaps and bounds, it will be interesting to see if he ever tests out his new power level against Goku and Vegeta in the future of Dragon Ball Super.

What do you think the wish will be to Shenron? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.