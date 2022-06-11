Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Clip Unleashes the Franchise's Best Flashback

The Red Ribbon Army is set to make a major comeback in the next feature-length film of the franchise, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, with the movie beginning via a flashback that takes us back to the early days of the original series in which Goku was still a child and Super Saiyan was years away from being introduced. Now, the opening clip of the movie has been released online, taking us back to the early days of the Shonen franchise in which Son Goku had originally taken down the nefarious criminal organization responsible for Cell and the androids.

Following the death of Dr. Gero in Dragon Ball Z and the eventual defeat of Cell, the Red Ribbon Army came to an end, though the organization is set to return in this new film as the grandson of Dr. Gero, Dr. Hedo, is building two new androids to help in fighting against the Z-Fighters. Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 obviously look quite different than the androids that we had previously come to know in Androids 16 through 18, though it's clear that they'll be rallying under the Red Ribbon banner this time around. Ultimately, it will be interesting to see if the Red Ribbon Army has a future following this next movie.

Twitter Users took the opportunity to capture several screenshots from the recently released clip of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which took fans on a trip to the past for the first few minutes of the movie, highlighting the earlier life of Goku while also diving into the creation and life of the Dragon Ball Z villain known as Cell:

THE FLASHBACK AT THE BEGINNING OF DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO IS SO GOOD pic.twitter.com/wSnjMGdFY3 — Carthu (@carthusdojo) June 24, 2022

Chikashi Kubota Cell is GODLY!!🔥 pic.twitter.com/TiiRFaUlP9 — Rénaldo サイヤ人  (@Renaldo_Saiyan) June 24, 2022

While Super Hero is the next big project in the animated world of Dragon Ball, the creative minds behind this next film are already stating that they are working on a new project in the universe of the Z-Fighters. While the anime series has yet to reveal when, or if, it will be returning to the small screen, there is plenty of material from the manga for it to adapt whenever it does, including the likes of the Granolah The Survivor Arc and the Moro Arc to name a few.

What do you think of this trip to the past for Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.