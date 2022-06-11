Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Unloads Its Latest Box Office Haul

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is taking a risk in telling a story in which Goku and Vegeta train off-world, handing off the title of Earth's protectors to Gohan and PIccolo this time around to fight against the reincarnated Red Ribbon Army. With the Shonen film already being released three weeks ago in theaters in Japan, the numbers have been compared to the Dragon Ball Super movies of the past and show whether or not the movie that features the introduction of the likes of Dr. Hedo and his androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, was able to keep up.

Anime movies around the world have been a hot ticket item within the medium of entertainment, with the likes of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 netting profits of hundreds of millions of dollars not just thanks to Japanese movie-goers, but anime fans around the world. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to arrive in theaters this August around the world, meaning that the film written by series creator Akira Toriyama is set to add some serious numbers to its profitable run as it stands. However, the question remains as to whether or not Super Hero was able to keep up with the likes of Broly, Resurrection of F, and Battle of Gods.

So far, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has pulled in around 1.6 billion yen, which translates to a little over twelve million US dollars, over the course of three weeks, with the previous films in the franchise pulling in a little bit more as they ranged from around 2.2 billion yen to 2.6 billion yen. While it's unclear as to why this latest movie has taken a hit, there are a number of theories when it comes to Super Hero's current box office, as this is the film to arrive following the coronavirus pandemic and/or is a movie that doesn't have Goku and Vegeta front and center this time around, along with a new animation style being employed.

It will definitely be interesting to see whether or not Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is able to hit new heights as a result of the North American release this August, though it's clear that this latest film is set to have a major effect on the future of the Z-Fighters.

What do you think of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's box office numbers so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.