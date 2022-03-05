Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Shows Off Piccolo’s True Potential

Piccolo has had a strange history throughout the entirety of the Dragon Ball franchise, being introduced as one of the most terrifying villains of the original series as the Demon King but eventually becoming one of the biggest protector of the Planet Earth in both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super. With the next film seemingly giving “Big Green” a new transformation in the fight against the new incarnation of the Red Ribbon Army, it’s no surprise to see more Cosplayers bringing the Namekian’s aesthetic into the real world.

While throughout the majority of Dragon Ball Super, Piccolo hasn’t had the same power level as the likes of Goku, Vegeta, and Gohan, with the three relying on transformations such as Ultra Instinct, Ultra Ego, and Ultimate, he has still been able to be a part of many battles which took place in the sequel series. Piccolo had a role to play in the Battle of Gods, Resurrection of F, and Tournament of Power arcs in the anime. Following the conclusion of the television series, Piccolo lent a major helping hand to the Z-Fighters in battling against Moro, delivering some tag-team attacks against the energy-absorbing sorcerer.

Instagram Cosplay Claude Xavier shared this new take on the tallest Z-Fighter, with Piccolo set to play a major role in the fight against the new incarnation of the Red Ribbon Army while Goku and Vegeta are training off-planet with the company of Beerus, Whis, and none other than the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly:

Currently, there are no plans that have been revealed for the return of Dragon Ball Super’s television series, though there are plenty of manga stories to adapt for its eventual return. The Granolah The Survivor Arc is the current storyline taking place in the world of Z-Fighters that hasn’t just introduced us to a deadly new bounty hunter with an ax to grind when it comes to the Saiyan Race, it’s also seen Vegeta achieve a new transformation in Ultra Ego. Unfortunately, this new arc hasn’t had much of a role for Piccolo, though we would imagine that with his new transformation, he’ll eventually make a grand return to the manga.

What do you think the future holds for Piccolo in Dragon Ball Super?