Dragon Ball Super Fans Choose Hilarious Name For Piccolo’s New Form

Let’s be real, Piccolo has not been able to keep up the pace with some of the other Z Fighters in Dragon Ball Super. While the strongest Namekian of them all was able to lend Universe 7 a helping hand during the Tournament of Power, the power levels of the Saiyans has far outpaced the green-skinned brawler. Things might be changing however in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, as the film is apparently giving Piccolo a new transformation and fans of the Shonen series have come up with the perfect name.

Piccolo, unfortunately, hasn’t been able to keep up the pace with the likes of Goku, Gohan, and Vegeta to name a few, with the likes of Super Saiyan Blue, Ultra Instinct, and Ultra Ego far outpacing any power boosts that the Namekian might have received. The last time that Piccolo was heads above the rest of the Z Fighters was during the Android Saga, in which his permanent fusion with Kami netted him a bonus that made him the strongest of the Shonen warriors for a brief moment. While the details of how Piccolo achieves this new transformation are still a mystery, the film is hinting at the idea that Piccolo has had his potential “unlocked,” similar to how Gohan had done the same with his Ultimate Form during the Buu Saga.

Twitter Users are reveling in the new name for Piccolo’s transformation, Piccolo Smooth, which seems to eliminate the countless lines that Namekians are known for and gives the Z Fighter a golden sheen to his skin while potentially finally having Piccolo catch up to the power of the likes of Goku, Vegeta, and Gohan:

You've been hit by…

You've been struck by…

A Smooth Piccolo! ~🎶 pic.twitter.com/1LFxZT6vBc — Vorian_Rob (@Vorian_Rob) March 2, 2022

The latest trailer of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero didn’t just give us a look at Piccolo’s new form, it hinted at a change to Gohan’s Super Saiyan form, as his eyes are given a new color, along with some hints that there might be another villain waiting in the wings as Dr. Hedo of the Red Ribbon witnesses a mechanical capsule that is set to burst. With many fans theorizing that this movie might be a platform for Cell to make a comeback, we’re sure the movie has plenty more surprises in store.

What do you think of the name “Piccolo Smooth”? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.