Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Unleashes New Action-Packed Trailer

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has yet to announce when the next film in the Shonen franchise will hit theaters in North America, but the reincarnation of the Red Ribbon Army is slated to arrive in Japan next month. Now, a new trailer has landed that shares plenty of new footage for fans and highlights what looks to be the final battle as the likes of Gohan, Piccolo, Goten, and Trunks team up against a mysterious threat. With the film giving Piccolo a new transformation and featuring the return of Gotenks, there are plenty of Z-Fighter fans waiting for this movie.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero originally was slated to open in April, but unfortunately, Toei Animation ran into a major problem when the company was hacked and a number of their anime projects were delayed as a result. Thanks to this delay, fans have had more of an opportunity to study the footage that has been released so far, with a mysterious capsule being featured in previous trailers, and now, that same capsule is seen cracking open in this new trailer, leading many to wonder if this will be a new threat or if the Shonen franchise might be bringing back the Dragon Ball Z villain known as Cell.

The new trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero focuses on what might be the final battle of the film, seeing several of the Z-Fighters teaming up while still keeping a number of its story beats close to its chest:

Crunchyroll, which is helping to bring Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to theaters around the world this summer, released an official description of the movie which will introduce Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and a handful of other new villains to the world of the Z-Fighters:

"The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

What do you think of this new Super Hero trailer? Do you think Cell is a given to return in this Shonen film?