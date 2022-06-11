Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Star Sports Special Nail Art for Movie's Premiere

One of the stars behind Dragon Ball Super's new movie is sporting some special nail art to hype up Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's premiere across theaters in Japan! While fans outside of Japan will have to wait until later this Summer for their chance to see the new movie in action, it's been four long years since fans in Japan had last seen a new anime entry in the franchise. This has been especially tough for those who help bring each entry to life as well, and they now get to breath a sigh of relief with its full launch.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero recently held a special event presentation for the film in Japan with stars of the movie Masako Nozawa (who voices Goku, Gohan and many more) and Toshio Furukawa (who voices Piccolo) in attendance. Furukawa took to Twitter to celebrate the event and teased that Nozawa was sporting some cool new nail art inspired by the movie for the occasion. Then with her permission shared a close up look at these nails in question that see Nozawa not only have nails inspired by the Dragon Balls themselves, but tiny portraits of Goku, Gohan, Piccolo and more. Check out her special nail art below:

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is now screening across theaters in Japan and will be releasing in North America on August 19th with other international release dates to follow. The film has announced plans for the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con convention where it will be screening the first 20 minutes for those in attendance at a special panel, so it won't be too much longer until it gets in eyeballs overseas.

Featuring an original story, screenplay and character designs from original creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment officially tease Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan…What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"

How do you like the look of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero so far? Will you be checking it out when it hits theaters later this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!