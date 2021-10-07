Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals New Character Designs





Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is currently revealing new information about the next feature-length film in the franchise during this year’s New York Comic-Con, with two new character designs for an older Dende, the current Kami of Earth, along with one of the earliest characters in Dragon Ball itself, Bulma. With the upcoming movie set to focus on other characters outside of just Goku and Vegeta, Z-Fighters such as Piccolo, Krillin, and even Pan will be getting the spotlight shone on them once again in this upcoming film by Toei Animation.

The next film will be apparently a big departure from Dragon Ball Super: Broly, deciding to focus less on the power that was streaming from the Legendary Super Saiyan and instead focusing on the Z Fighters that aren’t quite as strong as the Saiyan warriors in Goku and Vegeta. With Akira Toriyama once again stepping back into the popular Shonen franchise that he created, it seems as though Dende, the Namekian refuge who has taken residence on the Planet Earth, and Bulma, will be a part of the new adventure.

The following character designs for Dende, Bulma, and Karin were released for the NYCC 2021 Panel:

New York Comic Con also shared a brand new clip that briefly shows fans of Dragon Ball Super some new characters that will be debuting in the upcoming film, giving us a better idea of the story that will involve the Z Fighters. With Pan being shown off powering up, it seems that the young daughter of Gohan is set to follow in her father’s footsteps with Super Hero taking a chance to show new sides of the star of Dragon Ball GT.

The creative minds behind this upcoming movie are looking to make some big changes, not just with a new animation style, but by focusing on “pop” as well. Needless to say, it seems that Super Hero is looking to introduce a wild new story to the long-running Shonen franchise.

What do you think of these new character designs for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Do you like what you’ve seen from the upcoming movie that is set to arrive next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.