New York Comic Con is just a day out at this point, but the event is already opening its doors for some. The big convention has opened up for Will Call at long last, allowing anyone to pick up their tickets ahead of time. Of course, this means some of the event’s signage is being seen for the first time, and one of them is all about Dragon Ball Super.

As you can see below, the artwork was spotted today when NYCC opened its doors. Fans could not overlook the giant Dragon Ball Super poster hanging in the convention center, and it hypes up the anime’s upcoming movie.

https://twitter.com/DbsHype/status/1445584027788800007?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In the center, fans will see Goku and Piccolo standing side to side. The Saiyan is brought to life with CG graphics, and they fit the design well. The same can be said for our Namekian, and there are two other figures in this poster.

At this point, fans know little about these characters. The duo, who wear ‘one’ and ‘two’ on their shirts, seem to be heroes given the movie’s title. Of course, Goku might need to join up with the pair depending on who their foe is. But at this point, we have no clue what sort of threat Goku is facing in this movie.

If you are hyped for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to go live, the movie is expected to debut in 2022. NYCC will have a main stage panel dedicated to the movie, so fans hope tons of new information will be dropped about the movie shortly. The panel is slated to start on October 7 around 11:30 AM CST, so we’ll keep our fingers crossed for a trailer debut!

How excited are you about this new Dragon Ball Super movie? Will you be tuning into the anime’s panel tomorrow? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.