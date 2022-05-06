New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Image Teams Up Goku, Vegeta, And Broly

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to arrive in theaters in Japan this summer, with the story set to focus on Gohan and Piccolo battling against a newly formed Red Ribbon Army, the criminal organization that first threatened Goku in the original series that started it all. With Goku and Vegeta off-world for this encounter, it seems that they'll be training alongside Broly, the Legendary Super Saiyan, on the planet that Whis and Beerus call home, with a new image seeing the three Saiyans side-by-side to help hype up their upcoming exercise.

The last time that we saw Broly, he nearly killed both Goku and Vegeta, being tricked into fighting them by both his father and the alien despot known as Frieza. With the two main Z-Fighters perfecting the fusion dance and introducing Gogeta to Dragon Ball Super's continuity for the first time. With Broly's friend, Cheelai, using the Earth's Dragon Balls to wish Broly back to his home planet before being decimated by Gogeta, Goku and the Legendary Super Saiyan were able to make amends, though the former villain has yet to have a role in either the Moro or Granolah The Survivor Arcs which following the past film.

Twitter User DBSHype shared this brand new promotional image for the upcoming movie, showing how Goku, Vegeta, and Broly are set to have a role in the upcoming film if they won't be the ones to directly fight against the reincarnated Red Ribbon Army and its two new androids in Gamma 1 and Gamma 2:

DBS: SUPER HERO WSJ Page, featuring Goku, Vegeta & Broly! pic.twitter.com/covcB4FOkY — Hype (@DbsHype) May 6, 2022

Gohan and Piccolo might not be on the same level of power as these three, with Broly's status as the Legendary Super Saiyan perhaps even putting him above Goku and Vegeta in their Ultra Instinct and Ultra Ego forms respectively, but it seems as though Super Hero is set to at least give one of these Z-Fighters a new transformation. With Piccolo's potential being "unleashed", the Namekian has been dubbed as "Piccolo Smooth" with his new form, which still has a lot of mystery around it, though it makes Piccolo seem lighter while also eliminating the lines on his arms.

