Dragon Ball Super: Will Broly Get a New Form in the Next Movie?

Dragon Ball Super is officially bringing Broly back for another round with the next major feature film, and the one question that has been on fans' minds is will Broly be unleashing a new form of some sort in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? One of the major things that fans had immediately latched onto with the next feature film was the first teaser trailer actually revealed that Broly was going to be making a return to the anime. It was then fleshed out through further promotional materials that the Saiyan will actually be undergoing some much needed training together with Goku and Vegeta.

Fans have been asking for more Broly ever since he was brought into the canon officially, and with the new movie providing him some training to better harness his power, this has also gotten fans wondering whether it meant he could be tapping into God Ki of his own as well. Through promotional materials spotted by @DBSChronicles and other fans on Twitter sparking all kinds of debate about the nature of his power and training, it's gotten fans wondering if that he's not tapping into God power, maybe he'll have a more refined version of his full power form seen in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super: Broly saw Broly tapping into a version of his Saiyan power that was stronger than what was seen with prior Super Saiyan forms, and could also fight on the same level of the godly transformations. At the same time, this new berserk power seemed to be a unique path for the Saiyan who still had his tail in tact. It had fans initially wondering whether or not he could be eventually making his way towards a canonical version of the Super Saiyan 4 form from Dragon Ball GT. But if he does unlock a new form, the major question is will we actually get to see it in the new movie.

It's also been touted that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will be focusing on Gohan and Piccolo as they take care of the main threats, and that means there's probably going to be very little seen from Broly, Goku and Vegeta as they train with Beerus and Whis. So if that's the case, it could be a tease for what's coming in the potential future of the franchise. That means while we may not get to see it in the new movie, we might get to see a new Broly form someday!

Luckily, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hitting theaters in June it won't be too much longer until we know for sure! What do you think? Are you hoping to see Broly unlock a new form in the new movie? What kind of form could it even be?