Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Promo Spotlights Broly and More

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is taking the opportunity to focus less on Goku and Vegeta, and place the spotlight on Gohan and Piccolo as the Red Ribbon Army makes ready their return. With the film set to arrive this summer, new images are being released that don't just give us a new look at Piccolo's new form, but also brings back the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly, who is clearly set to have a very different role this time around in the next chapter of the Shonen series.

With Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero showing off teenage versions of Goten and Trunks, the film clearly takes place in the future of the Shonen series, while also taking the opportunity to bring back the Legendary Super Saiyan who helped usher in Gogeta for the first time in the official continuity. With the finale of the previous movie in the Shonen series seeing Goku and Broly coming to a truce, with the Legendary Super Saiyan being returned to the planet he called home following being jettisoned from the Planet Vegeta, the former villain might not be the focal point but many fans are left wondering what role he'll play as he is apparently training alongside Goku and Vegeta on the planet of Beerus and Whis.

Twitter User DBS Hype shared these new images of several of the characters that are set to star in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which will see Gohan and Piccolo battling against the new androids of the Red Ribbon Army in Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, built by the nefarious scientist known as Dr. Hedo:

DBS: SUPER HERO Saikyo Jump scans, featuring a lil bit new stuff. pic.twitter.com/2ExXLPvqf6 — Hype (@DbsHype) May 1, 2022

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was originally slated to arrive in April of this year, but unfortunately Toei Animation was subjected to a ransomware attack that didn't just delay the movie but also a number of other series from the animation studio, including the likes of One Piece, Digimon, and Dragon Quest to name a few. Luckily, Toei has rebounded and the Shonen film will arrive this summer, though a release date has yet to be revealed for North America.

