Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reveals New Image of Piccolo

The only instance of Piccolo being the strongest Z-Fighter in Dragon Ball Z was when he fused with Kami in order to fight against both Cell and the androids created by Dr. Gero of the Red Ribbon Army, with the Namekian trailing behind Goku, Vegeta, and Gohan since. Now, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero set to arrive in theaters around the world later this summer, a new image of Piccolo has landed as a part of the dubbing process, featuring the Namekian while not in his new form that gets rid of the lines on his arms and changes his green skin.

In the next movie of the Shonen franchise, the Red Ribbon Army is set to return thanks to a new mad scientist known as Dr. Hedo, creating two new androids that apparently take on the monikers of superheroes, despite the fact that they're looking to, presumably, murder Piccolo, Gohan, and anyone that gets in their way. While a good number of heroes have been featured in the marketing material, such as Goten, Trunks, Krillin, Bulma, and more, fans are debating if some classic villains from Dragon Ball's past might be making an appearance in the upcoming movie.

Twitter Outlet DBSHype shared this new behind-the-scenes image of the dubbing process in Japan, featuring a new image of Piccolo that depicts the Namekian in the new style of the series as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to rely far more on computer-generated animation than any previous work:

DBS: SUPER HERO Production site report No.2 – Image taken during the dubbing of movie! Showing a new image of Piccolo!





While Super Hero is set to be the next big animated project in the realm of Dragon Ball Super, fans have been waiting since 2017 on news as to when Dragon Ball Super's television series will make a comeback. With the original batch of episodes coming to an end following the Tournament of Power Arc, there are plenty of stories that the television series can adapt, as both the Moro Arc and Granolah The Survivor Arc have been introduced in the pages of the manga following the anime's end.

Do you think Piccolo's transformation might give him a leg up on Goku's Ultra Instinct and Vegeta's Ultra Ego? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.