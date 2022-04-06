Dragon Ball Super Promo Drops New Look at Piccolo’s Ultimate Form

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero may have hit a roadblock with its release date, but the fandom is not about to hop off its hype train. The community is rallying around Goku’s big-screen comeback as they await word on when the movie will go live. Over in Japan, that buzz was doubled when some new merchandise for the film was made public, and it is giving fans a new look at Piccolo’s Ultimate form.

The update comes from Toei Animation’s latest wave of movie merchandise in Japan. Sample artwork of Dragon Ball Super phone stands hit the Internet the other day, and it was there fans got a new look at the anime’s next film. And of course, Piccolo is shown in his Potential Unleashed state with Gohan at his side.

#DragonBallSuperSuperHero Smartphone Stands with NEW Piccolo "Potential Unleashed" and Vegeta Illustrations!



Notice who doesn't have an earring 👀🦻

Now you all can shut up. pic.twitter.com/StrrpLzWR4 — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) April 5, 2022

As you can see above, the artwork shows Piccolo sending off an energy beam with one hand reaching out. The character looks much the same as always, but there are a few key differences. After all, Ultimate Piccolo loses the lines on his forearm when he transforms, and his dark green skin is almost a neon hue here. In a way, the color change is similar to how Saiyans go blonde when they power up. However, when it comes to the Potential Unleashed form, fighters like Gohan usually don’t undergo any color shifts.

Clearly, Ultimate Piccolo will be different than anything we’ve seen before, and there is no telling how powerful the Namekian will be. When Gohan slips into the state, he is at his most powerful, and that is saying something given the fighter’s inherent strength. All of this bodes well for Piccolo’s big power boost, and now, fans in Japan can celebrate the form with a special smartphone stand.

Do you think Piccolo’s new form will be a good thing for the hero? Or should Dragon Ball have powered up a different fighter? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.