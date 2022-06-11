Dragon Ball Creator Confirms Piccolo's New Form is On Par With Goku

Warning! Major spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to follow! Dragon Ball Super's big new movie is now making its way through theaters in Japan, and the creator behind it all has confirmed that Piccolo's new form has now brought him to a level on par with Goku and the others moving forward. While fans around the world won't be able to check it out later this Summer, many of the promotional materials from the film overseas have begun to break down all of its big events. The creator has even started to open up about some of the biggest evolutions fans see in the film.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero teased that Piccolo had made a few advancements since we had last seen him in the promotional materials leading up to its launch in Japan, and when the new movie officially hit, it was revealed that there was an even bigger and better form for Piccolo still being hidden. But with the movie now a few weeks into its run in Japan, series creator Akira Toriyama has detailed this new Piccolo form and opened up about the kind of new power it brings him. A power that's now on the same level as some of the other bigger fighters. Major spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero are below, last chance!

In new comments to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's official Twitter account, Toriyama officially confirmed that Piccolo's new form is named "Orange Piccolo." Explaining to fans that this is the first time he's gotten a proper transformation, Toriyama also revealed concerns that he didn't make it as over-the-top of a transformation that it could have been. But the real meat of his explanation, however, is when Toriyama states, "...personally I'm just happy that [Piccolo's] finally obtained battle power on par with Goku and co."

In terms of the form itself, Toriyama wanted to be sure it was a visually distinct transformation and now it's been confirmed that it comes with a notable strength boost as well. Piccolo and Gohan have been sidelined over the years as Goku and Vegeta crossed into godly new power territory, but it seems that with the new movie the two of them have quickly caught up with these new transformations that give them strength on that same level.

How do you feel about Piccolo's new form in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Are you excited to see it in action for yourself when the movie hits later this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!