Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Character Art

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is focused on the return of the Red Ribbon Army, the criminal organization that has been hounding Goku and his friends since the original Dragon Ball series. With Dr. Gero being killed during the Android Saga, a new mad scientist is stepping up to the plate with some deadly new androids, as the new chapter of the Shonen franchise is releasing new character art for the fighters, and others, that are set to have a major role.

There is a lot of mystery surrounding Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero when it comes to a number of story beats, as fans have begun to wonder if this movie might be a platform for one of the biggest villains of Dragon Ball Z. While the return of Cell has yet to be confirmed, many fans believe that the return of the Red Ribbon Army will see Dr. Gero's biggest creation make a comeback, being one of the only major antagonists to remain in the grave following his demise at the hands of Gohan. Even though characters like Gotenks have been featured in promotional material, we have yet to see the fusion fighter appear in any videos, also creating a mystery as to his involvement in the return of the Red Ribbon.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared a few new images from the upcoming Dragon Ball Super movie, showing off the failed version of Gotenks that is set to appear, as well as new takes on Shenron, the teenage version of Goten, and Krillin who has apparently returned to

Originally, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was slated to arrive in theaters earlier this month, but was pushed back to June as a result of the hacking attack against Toei Animation, which also saw delays when it came to anime series such as One Piece, Digimon, and Dragon Quest to name a few. While the movie was originally slated to hit theaters in North America this summer, it has yet to be revealed if Super Hero will still hit the West over this time period, or if it will also be affected by the ransomware attack.

