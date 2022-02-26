Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Clip Sets Up the Red Ribbon Army’s New Plot

The days of Dr. Gero leading the Red Ribbon Army are long done, being on the receiving end of a fatal blow from one of his own creations. However, in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the Army is set to make a comeback under new leadership and with new, more powerful androids that will be butting heads with Gohan and Piccolo. In a new clip for the next chapter of the Shonen franchise which will hit Japanese theaters this April, it seems that Red Ribbon’s ultimate goals are being teased.

The Red Ribbon Army has been one of the oldest challengers to Goku and the Z Fighters, first being introduced early on in the Dragon Ball series and throwing some major challenges at Son and his friends during their younger years. Alongside Son Goku, Bulma, Yamcha, and several others were joining the Saiyan’s battle against the Red Ribbon Army, though the nefarious were far from having the likes of Androids 16 through 18 and Cell at their beck and call at this point.

Twitter User DBS Hype shared the new clip that gives us a brief look into the inner workings of the Red Ribbon Army, with Dr. Hedo mentioning Bulma as the new version of Dr. Gero’s organization is looking to unleash hell upon the Z Fighters while Goku and Vegeta are off-world:

https://twitter.com/DbsHype1/status/1495187024671744002?s=20&t=HFL_DSFzqCseQvMAJbKHaw

While this film will act as the next chapter of Dragon Ball Super, the television series has yet to announce a comeback though there is plenty of material from the manga that has yet to be adapted. For the most part, Super Hero has mostly shown clips that make it seem far more humorous than what we saw in Broly, the previous movie of the Shonen franchise. With Gohan and Piccolo taking on the role of the heavy hitters in this battle against the Red Ribbon Army, it will be interesting to see if any serious ramifications for the world hit the universe of the Z Fighters as a result of this new battle.

What do you think of this new version of the Red Ribbon Army? What other villains from Dragon Ball's past would you like to see make a return?