Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Is A Roadmap For The Future Of The Series

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the next animated chapter of the Shonen franchise that is one of the biggest in the world at this point, and while the upcoming movie will be using a new style of CG animation to chronicle the return of the Red Ribbon Army. While many are hesitant about this new aesthetic, there is one part of the film that is most assuredly a great thing for the series to follow and that’s who Toriyama and company have decided to put into the driver’s seat and who will play more of a supporting role.

As fans that have been following the movie’s development know, this film following the battle of the Z Fighters against superhero-themed androids will take the spotlight off of Goku and Vegeta and will instead focus on the likes of Gohan, Piccolo, and Pan, taking a chance by focusing on the supporting characters rather than the main Saiyans of the series. This concept is one that many fans have crossed their fingers for quite some time and it’s one that the main series should follow in its stories moving forward. Goku and Vegeta have been at the forefront of the Dragon Ball franchise for years but by giving the supporting cast more of the story, it might bring a shot in the arm that the series has needed.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Gohan has been at the forefront of the films, with Dragon Ball Z movies nine and ten saw him being the key Z Fighter in battling Bojack and Broly respectively. While the battle against Bio-Broly saw Krillin, Goten, and Trunks taking the lead to mixed results among the fan community, it still took the opportunity to create a big change from what had been seen before, especially when it came to most movies seeing Goku claiming victory.

Dragon Ball Super, in its recent stories, has taken some strides in focusing more on the supporting characters that will often be left on the sidelines. The Tournament of Power gave characters like Gohan, Piccolo, Roshi, Tenshinhan, and Krillin an opportunity to fight and while the Moro Arc has yet to arrive on the small screen, the battle against the energy-absorbing sorcerer did even more by including Yamcha and Chaotzu into the fray. However, with both of these arcs, both Goku and Vegeta were still pretty much the recipients of the most screen, or page, time.

Currently, the Granolah The Survivor Arc has introduced Goku and Vegeta to a new threat via the last member of the Cerealian Race, though this storyline is closer to its finale according to the editor of the series, as revealed at this year’s Jump Festa. For a new arc, the manga needs to take a page from Super Hero and perhaps think about putting one of the lesser-seen Z Fighters into the role of protagonist.

Who would you want to see be given their own storyarc in a future Dragon Ball Super Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.