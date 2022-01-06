Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Shares Its First Overseas Release Date

If you didn’t know, this year has a lot in store for Dragon Ball. From new merchandise to video game updates, Goku has a ton on his plate, and that isn’t even accounting for Dragon Ball Super. Aside from the manga’s monthly chapters, the anime will return this year with its second movie. And now, the first overseas release date for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has been revealed!

As you may have heard, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will release in Japan this April. Fans were eager to find out when the movie would head overseas, and it seems we know one of those releases will take place in June. After all, Thailand cinemas will screen Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as of June 2nd, and tickets are already on sale through Major Cineplex.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super: Super will be officially releasing on June 2nd in Thailand. Release dates for other places will be revealed eventually.



• https://t.co/MuFZdc9eAQ pic.twitter.com/GGazg8FSWY — Hype (@DbsHype) January 6, 2022

Sadly, this is the only international release fans know about right now. Dragon Ball Super has kept mum on its move to the United States or England. In fact, all of North America and Europe are waiting for a release update. For now, we can only wait and see what happens, but fans do believe the movie will debut in time for the summer.

Of course, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero marks the anime’s second time in theaters. The show made its first leap back in December 2018 with Broly in tow. Now, this new film will rope in a new villain, and it is none other than the Red Ribbon Army. It turns out the organization is thriving despite its defeat by Goku’s hand long ago. The group is up and ready to get revenge, but Earth’s heroes will be ready to remind the army who’s boss once again.

What do you make of this latest Dragon Ball update? Will you be watching the anime’s next movie when it hits theaters near you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.