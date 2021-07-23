Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Will Include A Time Skip

✖

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero revealed its title, along with a number of new details about the next animated chapter of Goku and the Z Fighters during its special panel at this year's digital Comic-Con event, and it seems as if the story that is set to land in 2022 will include a time skip. With the executive producers of the series, Akio Iyoku and Norihiro Hayashida, revealing new details about the movie, they were joined on stage by none other than the voice of Goku herself, Masako Nozawa, who has been giving the Japanese version of the character life for decades.

During the portion of the panel where the creative minds behind Dragon Ball Super discussed the character designs, it was revealed that Pan had grown from a tiny baby, as we saw during the Tournament of Power Arc, into a toddler who was apparently attending school and might be hanging out with Piccolo and Krillin, who were also featured. While Piccolo's appearance hasn't changed much since last we saw him, Krillin has seemingly strapped on a policeman's uniform once again and will be playing a significant role in the 2022 feature, whereas he did not appear in Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

Our own Nick Valdez shared the captured images from the Dragon Ball Super Comic-Con Panel, showing an older Pan alongside Krillin and Piccolo, showing us that a number of years have passed since the ending of the Tournament of Power and perhaps the movie featuring the Legendary Super Saiyan:

Pan played a major role in the outside of continuity story of Dragon Ball GT, in which she ventured into outer space alongside her de-aged grandfather and Trunks, attempting to collect the Dark Star Dragon Balls to stop the destruction of the universe. While Pan never went Super Saiyan during this sequel series, perhaps we'll see her gaining some power in this upcoming film, which clearly is focusing more on the lesser-seen Dragon Ball characters, who have to fight against Goku and Vegeta for screen time at this point.

How far into the future do you think Super Hero will go in the world of Dragon Ball Super? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.