Dragon Ball Super Toonami Preview Teases Goku’s Next Level

Dragon Ball Super is about to hit a milestone moment in Dragon Ball history this Saturday with Episode 110 of the English Dub releasing on Toonami. Neck deep in the Tournament of Power, the fight between Goku and Jiren has entered its first round but already, Goku is against the ropes. Jiren’s power far outweighs the rest of the opponents that Goku has faced so far and its going to take more than a Spirit Bomb apparently to knock him off the stage.

While the tournament itself only lasts under an hour, the fights have been hot and heavy with most of the Z Fighters giving their all to protect their universe from extinction. As Goku finally went toe to toe with Jiren, the strongest member of the super hero team hailing from Universe 11. Jiren’s strength is so vast that Goku initiating Kaioken x20 with Super Saiyan Blue wasn’t enough to even phase the powerful alien being. After using the energy of his fellow combatants, Goku managed to put together a Spirit Bomb and launch it at Jiren, only for it to be redirected his way, an event that has never happened before in the history of the series.

Episode 110 will be the episode where Dragon Ball Super introduces the idea, and subsequent transformation, of Ultra Instinct. UI that differs greatly from the Super Saiyan forms we’ve seen so far, harnessing energy and allowing Goku to move almost subconsciously to avoid and deliver attacks. The “imperfect” version of this transformation changes the color of Goku’s eyes and gives him a new aura, whereas once fully mastered, Goku’s hair changes into a nice shade of silver. With Universe 7 having already lost Krillin, Tienshinhan, and Master Roshi during the Tournament, a new transformation for our main protagonist would certainly be welcome at this point.

The Tournament of Power was started by Goku’s desire to fight, with his teammates not too pleased once they discovered the stakes of the brawl, with only the winner being spared from destruction. While Dragon Ball Super has been discovering the world of Gods and giving new transformations to our familiar characters, its also given us some of the best fights in Dragon Ball to date.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 11:00 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

