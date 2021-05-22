Dragon Ball Super: Why Toriyama's Role in the New Movie Is Crucial

✖

Dragon Ball Super shocked fans earlier this month when it was revealed that not only was the franchise getting a new anime movie next year, following the success of Broly's 2018 film but that also the Shonen franchise's creator, Akira Toriyama, has a direct hand in the making of the film. Having first started the series in the 1980s with the original Dragon Ball, Toriyama has had a hand in so much of the series throughout the decades as anime fans have come to follow the story of the Z Fighters over the course of the Saiyans' history.

Akira Toriyama might not be helming every aspect of the upcoming film, with Toei Animation and his assistants doing a lot of the heavy lifting, but the creator of Son Goku has lent his thoughts and creative energy throughout the series in one way or another since its inception. For both the Moro Arc and Granolah The Survivor Arc, Toriyama created the outline for both and has definitely remained an "idea man" when it comes to the series and its projects. Toriyama being "hands-on" with this upcoming film will continue his role that he had on the previous films in Battle of Gods, Resurrection of F, and Broly, with each of these entries being loved by fans of the series.

Akira Toriyama shared this direct quote with fans in preparation for the arrival of the 2022 film that has been in the works following the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly in 2018:

"I shouldn’t talk too much about the plot yet, but be prepared for some extreme and entertaining bouts, which may feature an unexpected character. We’ll be charting through some unexplored territory in terms of the visual aesthetics to give the audience an amazing ride, so I hope everybody will look forward to the new movie."

The Shonen creator having a strong hand in the fourth movie of the Dragon Ball Super series cannot be overstated, as Toriyama's presence has been a part of Dragon Ball throughout the majority of its series and it certainly has put several fans at ease when it comes to the feature-length film that has yet to spill many details about its story.

Are you excited about the fact that Toriyama is so involved in the next showing for Dragon Ball Super?