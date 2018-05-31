‘Dragon Ball Super’ Manga Makes Major Change to Tournament of Power Eliminations

By now, Dragon Ball fans may feel like the Tournament of Power ended eons ago, but the event actually ended a few months ago. When Dragon Ball Super came to an end, it did so with the battle royale firmly in place, and fans tend to agree the big event was one of the anime’s better moments.

So, you can understand why some fans aren’t happy about the Dragon Ball Super manga making changes to the event. When it comes to takedowns, the manga made some major changes to how eliminations followed through.

If you have checked out the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, then you know how much the manga differs from the anime. Chapter 36 follows Son Goku and the rest of Universe 7 as they continue fighting, but fans were left stunned when Botamo was ringed out.

Yes, the Universe 6 fighter was taken out in the anime, but his manga ring-out when a bit differently. Rather than Gohan, Android 17 was responsible for eliminating Botamo, and the changes only got bigger from there.

Next, Android 18 found herself unceremoniously taken out of the tournament by an invisible foe. The heroine was shortly joined by Ribrianne as the Universe 4 fighter was ringed out by the character as well. This divergence had fans stunned as Damon definitely didn’t take these girls out in the anime.

For 18, the heroine removed herself from the tournament to protect her twin brother by fighting Anilaza. As for Ribrianne, the magical girl was outed by 18 after the android cracked her Lovely Love Love transformation.

Oh, and Piccolo gets outed too. The fan-favorite hero is tossed from the event because of Damon, leaving fans irate as the anime saw Piccolo and Gohan clash with the Namekians of Universe 6. Now, it doesn’t look like that tag-team match will be happening.

