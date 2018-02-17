‘Dragon Ball Super’ Reveals Perfected Ultra Instinct Goku

Dragon Ball Super has been teasing Goku’s mastery of the Ultra Instinct state ever since it was revealed that something from the form was lacking in the previous two times he used it, and now that the series is coming to an end soon the time is now here.

Ultra Instinct Goku returns to face off against Jiren in Episode 128 of the series, but it appears that something happens to bring on the “Complete” form of Ultra Instinct, silver hair and all.

In the latest issue of V-Jump, Dragon Ball Super unveiled Goku‘s completed Ultra Instinct look. The first is designed by Akira Toriyama, and is much skinner than fans had expected (with some even referencing how he looked in his Super Saiyan God form).

And here we are. The skinny one on top is by Toriyama. The muscular one below that is the anime design image, and is NOT by Toriyama (I’d assume Yamamuro?) pic.twitter.com/5uGj9E0g6V — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) February 17, 2018

The second is the one that will appear in the anime, and is a muscular, shirtless Goku. Not only is shirtless Goku something fans have been waiting for since the Tournament of Power began, his silver hair is a far cry from the design seen for the Ultra Instinct Goku figure releasing soon.

While fans can’t all agree on whether or not Goku with silver hair is a good thing, they can agree that the color change is fitting for the “strongest Son Goku in history” and makes for a much better final form than the standard Ultra Instinct.

Now that we know what the “Complete” Ultra Instinct form will look like, it’s just a matter of when. Will he appear in the next episode? Or will Vegeta‘s struggle give Goku that final push he needs?

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.