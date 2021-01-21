Dragon Ball Super Teases Vegeta's Alternate Path to Godly Power

✖

The latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga was the first installment of the "Granolah The Survivor Arc", showing a brand new bounty hunter to the world of the Z Fighters, and with it, Vegeta has been given a unique opportunity to increase his power without diving into the same path that Goku had taken with Ultra Instinct. Vegeta spent a good part of the Moro Arc training on the Planet Yardrat, learning a new technique in Forced Spirit Fission and opening an alternate path for the Prince of the Saiyans to take that Son Goku hadn't originally thought of!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, Chapter 68, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

As a result of the final battle against Moro, Goku has mastered Ultra Instinct, being able to flip the transformation on and off like a light switch. With Son testing out his mastered power against Whis, Vegeta and Beerus looked on, with the God of Destruction questioning whether or not the Saiyan Prince would follow in Goku's footsteps and learn Ultra Instinct. Of course, thanks to Vegeta's pride, he has confirmed that he wants to take a different route from his rival and try to become more powerful through unknown techniques.

(Photo: Shueisha)

For quite some time, many fans have debated whether or not Vegeta will become a God of Destruction, seeming like a character that was tailor-made to follow in the footsteps of Beerus and his kin. While the feline deity refused to train Vegeta directly, he does give the prince of the Saiyans the opportunity to watch him practice new techniques that he has the opportunity to learn. With Goku's current mastery of Ultra Instinct, Vegeta has a long way to go but learning to become a God of Destruction is a great way to bridge the gap of power between the two.

Vegeta has come a long way since his first appearance in Dragon Ball Z, with the Moro Arc showing that the character was attempting to rectify the sins of his past by protecting the Namekian people from the nefarious sorcerer.

