New ‘Dragon Ball Super’ Stills Tease Ultra Instinct Goku and Jiren’s Final Fight

Dragon Ball Super is finally set to return after its brief break and fans are excited to finally see Goku fight Jiren in his Ultra Instinct state again. Seeing Goku reach the state for a third time at the end of Episode 128 definitely felt like a high point for the series.

To preview the upcoming Episode 129, the series has released a new batch of stills featuring more of Goku and Jiren’s final fight in the Tournament of Power.

Episode 129 is titled “Transcending the Limit! Mastering the Ultra Instinct!!” and has already teased a new level of power for Goku, and the Weekly Shonen Jump preview for the episode teases this further with, “The Tournament of Power turns into a 1-on-1 fight between Goku and Jiren! The cornered Goku unconsciously unleashes his dormant power, rapidly increasing his battle power! He draws near to the ultimate fighting form, Ultra Instinct!”

The new stills here already tease a much more intense bout than the two have had in the past. Not only does Ultra Instinct have a more detailed aura this time around, the fight must have brought out a new side of Jiren as we can see how serious he is in this fight as he takes a proper fighting stance for the first time in this fight against Goku.

It’s good to see that Jiren is finally taking Goku seriously, as the character has become famous for downplaying Goku’s effort through the Tournament of Power. But now that Goku is mastering Ultra Instinct, a state that gave him lots of trouble last time, Jiren is finally stepping up.

Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Ready for Goku and Jiren’s fight? Tell us about it in the comments!