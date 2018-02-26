‘Dragon Ball’ Shows Off Ultra Instinct Goku v Jiren In New Clip

Dragon Ball fans are having a hard time being patient these days. With just a few episodes left, Dragon Ball Super is gearing up for the debut of Goku’s newest form, and it looks like it will be a doozy. So far, fans have been teased with the Ultra Instinct power-up, but no footage of the form has been shown.

That is, until now.

The anime is on a break this week, but Dragon Ball has other ways of educating fans on all things Ultra Instinct. While it may not be canon, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has details to share about Goku’s new form, and fans are kinda-sorta freaking out over its announcement trailer.

As you can see above, a DLC package for the Xenoverse sequel will be debuting soon enough. The pack will give fans access to Ultra Instinct Goku, and the DLC trailer shows the Saiyan using the mastered form against Jiren in battle.

The pair’s fight is not the one from the anime, but it does give fans an idea of how Ultra Instinct Goku will work once he’s mastered the form. The hero is sporting a new look after his transformation thanks to his silver hair and eyes. A white-blue energy aura is shown surrounding Goku as he charges Jiren, but fans are most interested in how the hero dodges.

In one part of the trailer, fans can see Goku dodging a series of blows by Jiren. The sequence is a visual treat for audiences, but it shows off the power of Ultra Instinct Goku. There is zero hesitation in how the Saiyan moves in this mastered form, and if in-game Goku can thrash Jiren with the power-up, then Shenron better have mercy on the in-anime antagonist.

