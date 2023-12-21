Dragon Ball Super Artist Hypes Manga's Future After Chapter 100

Dragon Ball Super has officially reached the milestone 100th chapter of its manga run, and the artist behind it all has teased that there's still a bright future ahead for the series in 2024! Dragon Ball Super's manga has spent 2023 working through an adaptation of the events from the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, and with the final chapter of the year has officially brought this arc to an end. But with no direct tease about what could be coming in the next arc with the release of the milestone chapter, the artist behind it all assured fans that the manga has big plans for 2024.

With the release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 100, artist Toyotaro shared a message with fans in the pages of Shueisha's V-Jump magazine. While the artist does not share any concrete details about what could be coming following the milestone chapter, Toyotaro confirms that he is already hard at work on what's coming next. Thankfully, it's at least a confirmation that the Dragon Ball Super manga will indeed continue and likely move forward with more original material in the future.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super: What's After Chapter 100?

"Thanks to the support of all your readers, I've managed to draw all the way to 100 chapters!" Toyotaro's message to fans began (as shared by @Herms98 on X) "Thank you so much. I put a lot of exciting scenes into this 100th chapter, so check it out starting on the next page! I'm also working hard to make things even more exciting in what's to come after chapter 100, so please continue to enjoy the Dragon Ball Super manga!!" As for what could be coming next, it's all very much in the air.

Dragon Ball Super no longer has any anime materials to adapt for future chapters of the manga, but there's still a major tease for the future that fans have been waiting to see followed up on. Frieza has unlocked godly new power and a new form ahead of the events of this arc, and it's only a matter of time before the villain returns and causes havoc once more.

