Dragon Ball Super May Not Be Done With Its Superheroes Yet

Dragon Ball Super's latest manga chapter brought the Super Hero movie's story to a close, seeing Gohan Beast and Orange Piccolo able to take down Cell Max. While Chapter 100 did see the Red Ribbon Army defeated, Akira Toriyama and artist Toyotaro have been tight lipped about what is to follow the latest storyline. In a new translation for the shonen's manga, the latest installment hints at the idea that we might not have seen the end of the caped crusaders who are a part of the Z-Fighters.

Before manga readers experienced the story of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in a brand new way, the printed story took the opportunity to follow Goten and Trunks in their high school careers. Rather than simply hitting the books and spending time with friends, the sons of Goku and Vegeta took the opportunity to patrol the streets in their superhero attire. Taking a page from Gohan and his Great Saiyaman identity, the pair were battling androids created by Dr. Hedo before the grandson of Dr. Gero joined the Red Ribbon Army. Should the manga continue to follow superheroes, it would most likely further explore Goten and Trunks playing vigilante.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Dragon Ball Super's Super Hero Story Might Continue

In a new translation that hints at the future of the manga, the manga states that "Earth's danger is past, but the superheroes' battle isn't over". One big change in the latest arc from the feature-length film is that readers are able to witness Carmine, the right-hand man to the Red Ribbon Army's leader, has escaped and is looking to return to the criminal organization's headquarters. With the villain still on the loose, perhaps the manga is preparing for another arc focusing on the two halves of Gotenks.

One big factor that Dragon Ball fans have been waiting to see is the return of Frieza, who appeared in the final chapter of the Granolah Survivor with a new transformation. Now harboring a transformation that places the alien despot close to the power of a god of destruction in "Black Frieza", the shonen villain is sure to play a serious role in the future of the franchise.

Do you think the Super Hero Arc will continue past chapter 100? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.