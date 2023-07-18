Dragon Ball Artist Charges Up Ultra Instinct Goku in New Art

There is one thing the Dragon Ball fandom never gets tired of and that is Ultra Instinct Goku. When our Saiyan first tested out the power a few years back, the anime fandom went wild, and Dragon Ball Super hasn’t let up on the form. Ultra Instinct Goku is still one of the biggest things to come from Dragon Ball in the last few years, and that is why the manga’s artist is hyping the hero with new art.

As you can see below, the team at Dragon Ball has some plans in the work for Ultra Instinct Goku. Artist Toyotaro was asked to help promote the hero and his new S.H.Figuarts set ahead of its launch. This means Toyotaro was able to flex hard with Goku, and their Ultra Instinct design still slaps.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ultra Instinct Goku new illustration by Toyotaro! pic.twitter.com/z92PEwrAp4 — Hype (@DbsHype) July 18, 2023

This new promo art shows Goku in his Mastered Ultra Instinct state as his silver hair is perfectly styled. With his uniform ripped in half, Goku’s insanely ripped physique is on display. The look is completed with Goku’s silver-white eyes, and this promo goes on to show how S.H.Figuarts will be adapting Ultra Instinct with its new figure.

There is no denying that Toyotaro’s take on Ultra Instinct Goku is pristine, and right now, it has fans missing the hero something fierce. After all, the manga is in a weird lull right now. It is currently retelling the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, so Gohan and Piccolo have taken over the manga. While it is nice to see these two fighters, Dragon Ball fans would like to see the manga do something new rather than regurgitate what we saw in theaters last. So hopefully when the Dragon Ball Super manga gets on track, it will bring Ultra Instinct Goku along for the ride.

Want to catch up on Dragon Ball Super? You can catch the TV anime and its films on Crunchyroll right now. As for the manga, Dragon Ball Super is available on the Shonen Jump app. For more details on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Having defeated Boo, Goku is starting to get bored with his life on Earth. His wife, Chi-chi, wants him to get a job, but all he wants to do is train and fight stronger enemies. Elsewhere in the universe, the God of Destruction, Beerus, and his attendant Whis are traveling from planet to planet in search of food and entertainment. After blowing up some hapless victims, Beerus is reminded of a man from his dreams with the moniker “Super Saiyan God,” or something like that… The God of Destruction sets his sights on Earth to track down this mysterious man! Maybe this will give Goku something to do?”

What do you think about this latest take on Ultra Instinct Goku? Are you excited for the manga to tackle its next arc? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!