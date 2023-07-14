Dragon Ball Super Releases New Preview For Chapter 95

Dragon Ball Super is continuing to adapt the story of the shonen franchise's latest feature-length film. While the manga has mostly followed the story to the letter, the printed story has taken a few opportunities to add some "meat to the bone" in terms of additional scenes for the Z-Fighters and the Red Ribbon Army. With Gohan arriving on the scene to kick off the major final battle of the storyline, a new preview has arrived that shows how Goku's son will fight against the newest androids on the block.

Ultimately, there has been debate amongst the Dragon Ball community as to whether or not the manga should have re-told the story of Super Hero. While the manga has injected a few noteworthy moments when it comes to the Red Ribbon Army, Krillin, and Vegeta to name a few, it has mostly stuck close to the outline of the film. The manga has yet to state what will be the final chapter of this adaptation, though since the fight between Gohan and the Gammas has begun, we would imagine that the Super Hero Arc will only have a few installments left before it ventures once again into new territory.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 95 Preview

In the previous installment of the manga, Dragon Ball Super saw Gohan taking the battle up a notch by transforming into a Super Saiyan. Obviously, based on the Gammas' current power level, he's going to need to go even further if he hopes to claim victory. Luckily, the manga's new preview shows that his Mystic form is in play and we are soon to see the arrival of Gohan Beast in the manga for the first time.

#dbspoilers



The roughs are out for DBS ch.95, “The Mightiest Teacher and Disciple”. The West City police monitor the situation at RR HQ, while at the theater Kuririn and family finish watching Clean God 2. Marron loved it while 18 thought it was stupid. https://t.co/mxqQmfRxLO pic.twitter.com/GrL6Ij2h7s — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) July 14, 2023

At present, Dragon Ball Super hasn't confirmed what will take place in its manga following the conclusion of the Super Hero Arc. Based on the conclusion of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, it seems most likely that the Z-Fighters are going to have to deal with Frieza and his terrifying new transformation. Black Frieza remains the most powerful mortal being in the universe and it has yet to be seen whether Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, or Piccolo will stand a chance against him in the future.

What are your predictions for the Dragon Ball Super manga following the Super Hero storyline? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.