Where to Watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

It has been a hot minute since Dragon Ball hit up fans with any new episodes, but thankfully, the show has kept fans locked in with several big films. After the Dragon Ball Super TV series wrapped, the world was reintroduced to Goku in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Last year, Gohan took the lead as he brought Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to the world, and we're here to help you binge the second flick if you missed it.

After all, it did just become easier to watch Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero than ever before. The movie is now streaming on Crunchyroll after a long wait. This means anyone who has a subscription to Crunchyroll can binge Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in most regions. This marks the first streaming service to put the movie behind a subscription wall, so users don't have to pay outright for the film.

The day is finally here! Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO begins streaming today at 5:00 PM PT, only on @Crunchyroll. pic.twitter.com/OSGoDdA2lQ — Dragon Ball Super (@dragonballsuper) July 12, 2023

Of course, there are plenty of places hosting the film's digital edition. Amazon Prime Video has the movie listed at $3.59 USD which is a downright steal. Other services like Vudu, YouTube, Apple TV, and Google Play have the movie listed at a similar price point. So if you were wanting to nab a digital copy of the film, this isn't a hard price to hit.

And as always, there are physical editions of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero available. The Blu-ray will run collectors less than $20 USD from places like Amazon in the United States. There are also plenty of secondhand sellers offering up the film, but that deal-hunting falls to you.

If you are not familiar with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the movie does focus on Gohan and his mentor Piccolo. The pair are swept into a wild fight against the Red Ribbon Army after the organization rears its held. With two androids from the army kidnap Pan, our heroes are forced to reckon with a foe unlike any they have faced personally, and some surprising roadblocks try to trip the heroes along the way.

What do you think about this latest Dragon Ball Super movie? Do you want the anime to drop more big-screen projects? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!