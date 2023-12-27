Dragon Ball Recruits Undead Unluck Creator for New Anniversary Art

Dragon Ball is going all out for its 40th Anniversary next year, and the franchise has recruited the creator behind Undead Unluck for some special new art to help celebrate this milestone! Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball manga first hit the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 1984, and Shueisha is celebrating in 2024 with some big projects for the 40th Anniversary. This includes a brand new art exhibition in Japan that includes some special remixes of each of the manga's covers from various famous creators behind some of Shonen Jump's most notable releases over the years.

Previous Dragon Ball cover remixes for the Dragon Ball 40th Anniversary art exhibit have included releases from One-Punch Man and Eyeshield 21 artist Yusuke Murata, Tokyo Ghoul creator Sui Ishida, Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami and more, and now Shueisha has announced that the next cover will be coming from Undead Unluck creator Yoshifumi Tozuka. This new cover will be released next month as we get closer to Dragon Ball's 40th Anniversary next month, so it won't be long before we see the spin Tozuka puts on the classic action series.

Yoshifumi Tozuka, artist of Undead Unluck, will be the next artist to participate in the DRAGON BALL Super Gallery Project in next month's Saikyo Jump Issue #3 2024. pic.twitter.com/IVzAgjnStA — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) December 26, 2023

What Is Undead Unluck?

Directed by Yuki Yase at David Production with Unlimited Produce by TMS handling the planning, Undead Unluck's anime adaptation made its debut during the Fall 2023 anime schedule. Yoshifumi Tozuka's manga began its run with Shonen Jump back in 2020, and the anime has been quite a hit with fans since its premiere. The series will be continuing with a second cour of episodes airing in the Winter 2024 anime schedule, so now is the best time to catch up with the anime now streaming with Hulu.

As for what to expect from the anime, Hulu teases Undead Unluck as such, "What happens when an unlucky girl meets an undead guy? Pure chaos! Tired of inadvertently killing people with her special ability Unluck, Fuuko Izumo sets out to end it all. But when she meets Andy, a man who longs for death but can't die, she finds a reason to live—and he finds someone capable of giving him the death he's been longing for."

