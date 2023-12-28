Dragon Ball Super Manga Is Already Planning a 2024 Update

The new year is just around the corner, and Dragon Ball is already preparing for its big schedule. This year was busy for the franchise, and 2024 is shaping up to be even more exciting. With Dragon Ball Daima on the horizon, Son Goku is enjoying a break before his schedule ramps up. And when it comes to Dragon Ball Super, well – it seems the manga may have a 2024 update on the calendar already.

After all, Dragon Ball Super just hit a milestone in print. The hit manga just brought chapter 100 to life, and it was there we saw its Super Hero arc close at last. Dragon Ball Super will bring its next arc to light in January 2024 once V-Jump puts out a new issue, so fans are curious what the story will entail. Now, we know artist Toyotaro may clue us in well before chapter 101 drops.

After all, Toyotaro is set to appear in an interview with the official Dragon Ball website. The video will be released in two parts on January 1st and 8th. It is there Toyotaro will have an "important discussion" but that is all we know for now. We know Toyotaro likes to keep things vague, but given hoe imminent the manga's new arc is, you can see why Dragon Ball fans are optimistic on an update.

After all, Toyotaro has confirmed Dragon Ball Super is far from over. The TV anime ended several years ago, but Dragon Ball Super has continued with original content on the page. Even with Dragon Ball Daima on the horizon, Toyotaro and series creator Akira Toriyama have not left behind their ongoing project. As for what this means for Dragon Ball Super, the future is wide open. It seems Dragon Ball is poised for another original arc, so here's to hoping we get word on the story after the new year passes.

What do you want to see from Dragon Ball Super next? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!