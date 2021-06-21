Dragon Ball: Louis Vuitton Nods to Vegeta with These Epic Boots

✖

Dragon Ball may not seem like a fashion-forward series, but the franchise has inspired a solid few trends in its time. From Goku's gi to its Saiyan hairstyles, several Dragon Ball fighters have become trendsetters. And now, Vegeta and his boots are going viral thanks to a new collection under Louis Vuitton.

The whole thing went viral when Twitter user aspirin overdose (Jam Respicio) posted a photo taken from one of the latest Louis Vuitton shows. It was there Dragon Ball fans got an eyeful of some new shoes, and the collection seems like it's mirroring Vegeta with its boot styles.

"Do you like my LV designer boots, Kakarot?" pic.twitter.com/yl7jXJ55u1 — Jam⚡Respicio (@aspirinoverdose) June 19, 2021

As you can see below, the Louis Vuitton boots look a lot like the one Vegeta wears with his Saiyan armor. The leather boots have distinct ribbing over the top of the feet, and there is a strap securing the shoes in place there as well. The shoes come up to mid-calf just like Vegeta is used to, and the whole thing comes together with the smallest of heels.

For those curious about this line, in particular, it debuted under Louis Vuitton this month. The collection comes from designer Nicolas Ghesquière and his latest Cruise Collection. "Echoing the optimistic atmosphere and graphic forms of the show’s idyllic setting, Nicolas Ghesquière brings together a colorful ensemble of geometric silhouettes," Louis Vuitton describes the line. "Like the uniforms of an American marching band, the collection parades in a procession that is both assertive and joyful, propelling a sense of forward motion."

As you can see here, the Louis Vuitton collection has plenty of colorful boots on hand, but none come closer to Vegeta than these bad boys. And if you want them, well - you'll need some good connections to get a pair. The runaway pieces aren't simply available to order online, and the most basic of Louis Vuitton boots can run you upwards of $2,000 USD.

What do you think of this Louis Vuitton nod? Do you think Vegeta would approve?