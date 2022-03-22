Dragon Ball Super Features Shocking Vegeta Throwback

Dragon Ball Super is giving fans all sorts of flashbacks with a slick Vegeta callback with the newest chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc has reached a new phase of the climax as Goku and Vegeta are still scrambling for a way to somehow defeat the all-powerful Heeter, Gas. As fans have seen throughout the arc thus far, the looks back at Granolah’s past have revealed a new window into the Saiyan past as well with the manga even preparing to bring back Bardock in a full exploration of one of his fights in the past never seen before.

With the series focusing so much on the past lately, there have been all sorts of emotions coming to the minds of each fan as they continue to think about some of the franchise’s biggest moments. It’s particularly notable when it comes to the big Saiyan moments themselves, and this was especially true for one small moment in Chapter 82 that made Vegeta fans look twice. Briefly returning to the classic look that he was introduced to the series with, the newest chapter of the series had Vegeta put on a Saiyan Scouter for the first time in a long, long time.

I thought I would never see Vegeta using a scouter again pic.twitter.com/t151nNQkuM — Vegeta fans Club (@VegetaFansClub) March 18, 2022

Chapter 82 of Dragon Ball Super reveals that Goku’s plan was to take Gas so far away from Planet Cereal that it would buy time for the others to come up with something more concrete to do against Gas. Heading back to Monaito’s house to hide out for the time being, Monaito reveals that he actually held onto Bardock’s scouter from when the Saiyan fighter had saved he and Granolah forty years ago. With Goku being that fighter’s son, Monaito passed on the scouter in the hopes that it would trigger something in his memory.

Vegeta briefly tries it on (and brings fans back to Vegeta's first look) and he explains that while it's no longer operational, it has an audio recording left behind. With this recording, they will hopefully have a clue to defeat Gas from when Bardock was able to defeat the Heeter all those years ago. It's been an entire arc of flashbacks like these, so what do you think? How did you feel about seeing Vegeta wearing a scouter again?