Dragon Ball Super Will Explore Bardock’s Biggest Battle Next Chapter

Dragon Ball Super has brought Bardock back to the series with a huge battle flashback in the newest chapter of the series! The Granolah the Survivor arc is now making its way through the climax of the fight against Gas, and Goku and the others have been struggling for any kind of clue to taking down the all-powerful Heeter. As he scrambles to come up with something, he soon finds an answer in an unexpected place as the series is once again revisiting Bardock as it fleshes out more of the Saiyan fighter’s past during Planet Cereal’s destruction.

The previous chapter of the series began the fight between Goku and Gas, and it’s soon revealed that even Goku’s plan made up on the fly is only enough to buy all of them time on Planet Cereal to somehow think of something more concrete. As Monaito begins to reveal more about how Bardock interacted with him in the past, he reveals that he actually has Bardock’s older scouter. Unlocking a recording of the fight in the past, the newest chapter is finally showing off more of Bardock in action.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82 closes out with Goku and the others listening the recording of Bardock’s fight, and upon hearing Bardock’s voice Goku begins to remember more of his parents. This kicks off a whole new visualization of this fight in the past as Goku and the others then get an imagining of what the fight between Bardock and Gas looks like. It begins with the fact that Bardock is struggling against the young Gas. No matter what he does, he can’t seem to deal any damage to the young Heeter. In fact, Bardock is the one getting exhausted by all of this.

Telling Monaito to get Granolah out of the area, Bardock is going to try the best he can in order to buy them time. The end of the chapter looks pretty bleak for Bardock as the final moments see that Gas is just fine despite Bardock’s attacks. Fans know he ends up winning this fight somehow, and with the next chapter we’ll see just how this will help Goku and the others win their fight against Gas in the present day. But what do you think?

Excited to get a full look at one of Bardock’s secret fight? How do you think Bardock wins the fight against Gas? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!