Dragon Ball Just Proved How Versatile Instant Transmission Really Is

Dragon Ball has done a lot of work on Goku over the years, but even with all his fancy new attacks, there is no beating Instant Transmission. The technique dates back to Dragon Ball Z, and Goku has used it to take out a number of villains. And thanks to a bit of ingenuity on his part, Dragon Ball Super has revealed just how impressive teleportation works when put on the defense.

After all, chapter 82 of Dragon Ball Super drove home how impressive the technique is when it comes to defense. Goku made the point clear as he tried to stall Gas. The villain is on par with Goku right now thanks to a recent wish on the Cerealian Dragon Balls, but he doesn’t have all the moves our hero does.

Still, he can teleport with effort, and Goku used this to his advantage. The Saiyan chose to use Instant Teleportation not to fight or dodge attacks before returning with one of his own. This time, Instant Teleportation was used purely defensively. He moved from planet to planet with Gas on his tail to tire the fighter all while biding time for those still on Planet Cereal.

Of course, there is a difficult truth to keep in mind, and it is that Goku isn’t invulnerable. The hero has his own limits, and Instant Teleportation takes quite the effort. After all, it uses Spirit Control rather than simple ki manipulation, so Goku has to concentrate to get where he needs to go. Still, Goku leaves enough fuel in the tank to leave Gas stranded when he makes a sudden U-turn to Planet Cereal. Despite not being used to land a hit on Gas, Instant Transmission has done a number on the villain, and Goku’s novel take on the technique has Dragon Ball fans feeling proud. After all, Goku is a pretty hot-headed fighter, and it is nice to see him flex his smarts when there are lives at stake.

What do you think of Goku’s new use of Instant Transmission? Do you think the Saiyan has more to learn with Spirit Control? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.