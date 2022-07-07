Legend: A Dragon Ball Tale Is Out and Marks the Anime's Best Fan Film to Date

Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and it would put things very lightly to say it is popular. Goku and Vegeta have become bonafide icons since their debut, after all. Creator Akira Toriyama continues to push his heroes to new heights, and fans still fall in line to see those new adventures as they roll out. And thanks to the team at Studio Stray Dog, Dragon Ball has been given its best fan film of all time.

Yes, that is a big claim. And yes, we are completely serious. Legend: A Dragon Ball Tale is a must-watch for any Saiyan fan or animation lover in general.

As you can see above, the fan film was released earlier today on YouTube by the team at Studio Stray Dog. The animated project borrows from all parts of Toriyama's classic series as fans follow Vegeta in a world where he oversees his people as king. The royal is called to Earth where Goku is fighting in another tournament after reports come in about Broly's outrageous power levels. And as the movie goes on, well – your jaw will hit the floor once its animation gets going in full.

A project like this is no simple task to see through, and Legend: A Dragon Ball Tale is the perfect love letter to Toriyama's beloved series. From its fluid animation to its blink-and-miss-it choreography, it is hard to think of any tribute that honors Dragon Ball so well. And if you'd like to see more from Studio Stray Dog, you can support the team on Patreon right here.

As for the main series itself, Dragon Ball has its own anime project in the news right now. Japan premiered Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero last month with great success, and it won't be long before fans overseas get to check out the flick. Crunchyroll will begin rolling out the film in theaters this summer with stateside fans slated for an August release.

What do you make of this impressive Dragon Ball tribute? Do you think this vision suits Akira Toriyama's classic series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.