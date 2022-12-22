Dragon Ball Deliverance Is the Anime's Most Epic Fan-Film Yet: Watch

Dragon Ball is one of the biggest anime series in the world, and over the years, the franchise has put out plenty of content. From TV series to video games and films, Goku and Vegeta have covered just about every kind of medium. Of course, this includes fan films as Dragon Ball has millions of followers at this point. And now, the team behind Frame One just gave the IP its best film to date.

The episode launched over on Youtube this week, and it brings Dragon Ball Deliverance to life. The film, which is done non-profit by a group of fans, follows Piccolo and his allies as a catastrophic threat makes its way to Earth. Goten, Trunks, and the entire gang are swept up into the mess. And to our delight, the pacing of his story is spectacular.

Dragon Ball: For Fans By Fans

Of course, there is also animation to consider. The fact this hour-long episode was done by fans is beyond impressive. So if Toei Animation decides to bring Dragon Ball back to the small screen, it better take notes from this crew!

"This episode is very special, in its content, the way it was produced up to its meaning. To us, it represents the peak of our capabilities as a collective, and more importantly, it represents the fighting spirit of our team. It's going to be 45 minutes long and is quite different than anything we have done, it is an entirely new experience," Frame One notes about this latest release. "Episode 4 introduces 3D modeled backgrounds for the first time in the series, perfectly merged with our revamped, carefully crafted 2d animations using stellar compositing."

With dozens of fans working on this anime, you can see why Dragon Ball lovers have given 'Deliverance' top marks. The project captures the anime's essence while injecting some quality fan-service scenes for Goten and the gang. So if you have been missing Dragon Ball as of late, consider this stunning fan film a holiday treat!

What do you think about this fan film's take on Dragon Ball? Does this kind of animation suit the series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.