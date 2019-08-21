Dragon Ball Super Reveals Why Vegeta Wants to Visit Yardrat

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga is continuing on with the intense Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc as the last chapter had Vegeta parting ways with Goku after the two of them were soundly defeated by Planet Eater Moro’s tricks yet again. They are in a worse position than before now that New Planet Namek has been completely destroyed, and the two of them are left scattered through space as they try and come up with some kind of strategy to win this tough fight.

This has left Vegeta conflicted and surprisingly heading to Planet Yardrat, and the latest chapter of the series revealed that Vegeta is heading to this familiar location in the hopes that they’ll have a trick that will help him achieve victory over Moro, his convict henchman, and surprisingly, Goku.

Chapter 51 joins Vegeta as he speeds through space in the hijacked Galactic Patrol spaceship. He’s got about a week to go before he reaches Yardrat, but he’s all alone as Moro has gone on to ravage other planets in the area in the meantime. He’s looking down on Goku and Vegeta, and thinks he can beat them at any time, but it’s sentiments like this that have caused Vegeta so much frustration.

Hating to admit it, Vegeta says that he’s hoping to learn some of Yardrat’s “strange techniques,” but doesn’t quite specify what he wants specifically. Although he calls out Goku’s Instant Transmission, he doesn’t seem to want that but another move that will give him an edge. But this isn’t a strategy Vegeta wants to employ in the slightest.

His frustration is only growing as he says he can’t be made a fool of next time he fights Moro. He will win at all costs against everyone, even Goku. This is a major shift in his character as it kind of seems like a backslide. After working so closely together with Goku over the last few arcs, Vegeta is hoping to get stronger on his own once more. Like the days before they were such a perfect pair, Vegeta is returning to his roots in the hopes that he will reach a different kind of strength than Goku. At the very least, he’s hoping to learn something Goku does not know.

