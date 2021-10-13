Dragon Ball Super: Will the Anime’s New Movie Age Up Trunks and Goten?





Dragon Ball Super might have some time skips from the earlier days of Dragon Ball Z, with Goku and Vegeta having undergone long amounts of time in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber, but fans have been waiting to see two characters grow up for quite some time in Goten and Trunks. Though the Goku Black Saga brought back Future Trunks to assist the Z Fighters in defeating the doppelganger of Son, the sons of Goku and Vegeta have remained the same age for quite some time, with many wondering if Super Hero might finally age up the two young Z Fighters.

In Dragon Ball Super, Goten and Trunks have been on the sidelines for quite some time, with the first two arcs giving them a bit of room to battle the likes of Beerus and Freeza, but the subsequent battles keeping them from stepping into the ring once again. Deemed too young to participate in the Tournament of Power Arc despite their ability to transform into Super Saiyans and fuse into the powerhouse Gotenks, the pair of best friends don’t even get a chance to participate in the Moro and Granolah Arcs that have happened in the pages of the manga.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is clearly taking place a number of years following the Tournament of Power Arc, seeing as how Pan was a baby during that storyline and is now a toddler that seems to be around the age of 5 or 6, which would mean that, should Goten and Trunks actually appear, they would be due for a growth spurt.

As it stands, Goten and Trunks haven’t been confirmed to appear in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero though there have been plenty of Z Fighters who didn’t make the cut for Dragon Ball Super: Broly that will be getting screen time here with the likes of Krillin, Korin, Pan, and more. With this new movie seemingly taking a lighter approach than its predecessor focusing on the Legendary Super Saiyan, meaning that there definitely is more reason to believe that Goten, Trunks, and their fusion powerhouse Gotenks might be joining the fight against a new iteration of the Red Ribbon Army.

Of course, if you want to see a take on Goten and Trunks aged up, you can always revisit their teenage selves in Dragon Ball GT.

Do you think we’ll see Goten and Trunks in the upcoming Dragon Ball film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.